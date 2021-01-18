JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Target Price to GBX 270

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Shares of LON BAB traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 205.30 ($2.68). The company had a trading volume of 6,265,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,705. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.76.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

