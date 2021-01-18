JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) to Overweight

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. ROHM has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $820.29 million for the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

