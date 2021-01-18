K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$35.00. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.87. The firm has a market cap of C$423.52 million and a PE ratio of 110.94. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.90 million. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

