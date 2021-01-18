K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KBRLF stock remained flat at $$30.33 on Monday.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

