KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

