KB Home Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

KB Home stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,074,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

