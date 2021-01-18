Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PGPHF traded up $10.98 on Monday, hitting $1,194.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,014.22. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $535.00 and a twelve month high of $1,240.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

