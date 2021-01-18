Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $167.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

