Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $167.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.11.
NYSE PNC traded down $5.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
