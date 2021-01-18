Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $38.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.04. 91,993,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,177,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.