KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.79 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $327.50 or 0.00896064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 68% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00123377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00073852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00246650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.56 or 1.03438673 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

