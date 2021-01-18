Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Cap of $19,669.77

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $19,669.77 and $14.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00255363 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

