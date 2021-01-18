Kering SA (KER.PA) (KER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA: KER):

1/18/2021 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €544.00 ($640.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €624.00 ($734.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €600.00 ($705.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €624.00 ($734.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €570.00 ($670.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €675.00 ($794.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KER traded down €7.80 ($9.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €561.80 ($660.94). 207,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €578.82 and its 200-day moving average is €550.12. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KERPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KERPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.