Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Up 28.6%

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 291,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 427,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) alerts:

In other news, insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,959,020.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.