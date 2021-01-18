KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 15,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.41. 523,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

