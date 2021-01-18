KeyCorp Weighs in on Big Lots, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

BIG opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 3,272.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 152.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 93.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

