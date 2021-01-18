KeyCorp Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

