Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KYYWF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

