Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 405,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $42.71 on Monday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $937.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

