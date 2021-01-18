Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

