KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €61.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.13 ($81.32).

Shares of KGX opened at €73.94 ($86.99) on Monday. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

