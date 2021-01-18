Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 240.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

