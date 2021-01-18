KLA’s (KLAC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $308.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $271.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $315.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional increased its position in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

