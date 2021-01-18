Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KLPEF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

