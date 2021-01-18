Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) received a €6.80 ($8.00) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.75 ($10.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

KCO opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €8.68 ($10.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $774.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.02.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

