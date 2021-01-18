Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,084,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,309.0 days.

KBSTF opened at $5.30 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, the Americas, other countries in Asia, and Europe. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

