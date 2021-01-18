Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,084,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,309.0 days.
KBSTF opened at $5.30 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.