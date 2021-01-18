L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

