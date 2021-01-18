Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 14.5% in December

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after buying an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

