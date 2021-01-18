Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$8.78 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

