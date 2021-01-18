LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.43 ($68.74).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €63.86 ($75.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.74 and a 200-day moving average of €52.17. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.