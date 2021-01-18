Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) were up 40% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,351,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,933,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

