Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12,000.00 and last traded at C$12,000.00, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10,500.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 trillion and a P/E ratio of -48,780.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9,642.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14,867.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

