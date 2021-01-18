Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 82,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Leidos stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

