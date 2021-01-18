Liberum Capital Increases Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 4,760

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

GNS stock traded up GBX 180 ($2.35) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,492 ($58.69). 75,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,179.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,873.95. Genus plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,560 ($59.58). The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

Get Genus plc (GNS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Genus plc (GNS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus plc (GNS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.