Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Shares of LON:GYM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). 155,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.18. The company has a market capitalization of £356.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The Gym Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

In other The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) news, insider Mark George acquired 272 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81). Also, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

