Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPCN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 1,822,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,510. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.75. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

In other news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

