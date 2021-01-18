Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $26.11

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $28.06. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 881,176 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 14.37.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

