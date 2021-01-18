LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,981 shares of company stock worth $13,444,057 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAMP opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

