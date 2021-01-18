LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,981 shares of company stock worth $13,444,057 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RAMP opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.