Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $6.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.34. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.27 to $24.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $26.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $26.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.27. 92,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.32.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

