Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.56. Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 29,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$1.18 price target on the stock.

Get Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$57.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52.

Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) (TSE:LN)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources Inc. (LN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.