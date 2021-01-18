LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.24 Million

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report sales of $75.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.47 million to $76.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $82.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $303.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $314.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $361.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

