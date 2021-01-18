Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.11.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.33 and a 200-day moving average of $340.87. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.