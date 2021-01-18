Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$9.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp. in May 2010. Lupaka Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

