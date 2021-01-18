LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €440.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has been given a €440.00 ($517.65) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €527.13 ($620.15).

EPA:MC opened at €493.95 ($581.12) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €503.78 and its 200-day moving average is €434.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

