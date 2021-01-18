LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) Insider Acquires £10,198.89 in Stock

LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) insider Patricia Dimond acquired 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £10,198.89 ($13,324.92).

Shares of LXI traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 118.40 ($1.55). The company had a trading volume of 444,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The firm has a market cap of £617.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from LXI REIT (LXI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. LXI REIT (LXI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

