Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $109.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

