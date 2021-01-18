Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.