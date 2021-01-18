Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Alliance Securities

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Alliance Securities in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 265,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

