Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 85,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$96.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 666 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 355 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

