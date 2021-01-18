Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,359 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

MPC stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

