Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at HSBC

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 134.47 ($1.76).

Get Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) alerts:

Shares of MKS traded down GBX 1.66 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 137.94 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 5,825,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,338. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -16.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

About Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.